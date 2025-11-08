Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan ‘finds Love again’ as she ties Knot for Second Time

LAHORE – Social media sensation Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan remarried several years after passing of her first husband. The influencer, who recently hinted at tying the knot again, has now officially stepped into married life with her longtime friend Haris, who is significantly younger than her.

The glamorous wedding, attended by close friends and family, was nothing short of a spectacle. Former news anchor Farah Iqrar shared exclusive footage showing Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan in a breathtaking bridal ensemble, dazzling everyone with her charm.

Adding to extravaganza, Dr. Nabiha revealed during media interview that she donned jewelry worth 15 million and a bridal gown valued at 10 million. The couple’s nikah was officiated by renowned Maulana Tariq Jamil, making the ceremony even more memorable.

In revealing interview last October, Dr. Nabiha shared that her first marriage was to a man 15 years her senior. After his untimely demise, she had not remarried, until now. She candidly admitted that she felt the absence of love in her life but has now found a youthful romance that has swept her off her feet.

Fans flooded social media with congratulations, as Dr. Nabiha thanked for love and support. The wedding certainly cemented her status as one of the most glamorous and talked-about figures in Pakistan’s social media scene.