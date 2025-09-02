Notice issued to Dr Nabiha to vacate Park View residence after flood remarks

LAHORE – Dr Nabiha Ali Khan, a Pakistani clinical psychologist and media personality, has been issued a notice to vacate the house in Park View Housing Society in Lahore days after she expressed concerns after flood water entered the society.

A journalist claimed that Nabiha lived in a rented house in the society and the owner has asked her to vacate the place within a month.

The development comes days after her video of showing situation of her house after flood situation in a viral video.

In the video, she had hit out at the administration after streets of the private housing society were flooded after Ravi River swelled to exceptionally high level following release of water by India.



Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission has said a fresh wave of exceptionally high flood is likely to start in river Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab during the next 72 hours.

According to FFC report, very high to exceptionally high water flows are likely in rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab along with the associated nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab from today to Thursday.

Urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat Divisions is also expected during the said period.

Exceptionally high flood will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala.