X Location Tool unmasks Anti-Pakistan accounts operating from India

ISLAMABAD – Social media giant X rolled out new location tracking feature, and netizens are having field day, exposing accounts targeting Pakistan.

As the company has not officially confirmed any location-revealing feature, the observations ignited heated debate over user privacy, data accuracy, and potential impact on online discourse. Social media experts warn that such capabilities, if real, could reshape how users engage on the platform and raise serious questions about digital surveillance.

The new location-tracking feature on microblogging platform X sent shockwaves across social media, revealing hundreds of accounts being used for political propaganda worldwide. Many accounts, reportedly operated from India, were found impersonating Israelis, Baloch activists, and critics of Islam and Pakistan.

Several of these profiles had huge followings and wide visibility on X, despite concealing their true identities. They have been actively spreading hate speech, Islamophobia, and misinformation aimed at Pakistan, manipulating narratives and circulating misleading videos to create instability.

Danish Kaneria’s account, known for basing Pakistan, was revealed to be managed from India. Similarly, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi’s (@QaharBalkhi) account was also traced back to India.

The "Location Feature" by X will serve as the final nail in the coffin of India's Social Media Propaganda. — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) November 23, 2025

Activist Mahrang Baloch’s profile appearing to operate from Singapore. Several pro-Israel accounts were also found in unexpected locations. An account named Al Faris Emirati, impersonating an Emirati national and frequently criticizing Pakistan, was traced to India.

These accounts have been used to malign Islam and Pakistan globally, with their large followings shocking users. Several fabricated claims and videos have been circulated through these profiles.