Privacy concerns mount as X rolls out location Transparency Feature

ISLAMABAD – Social media platform X comes up with new feature that is rapidly becoming center of global attention. Users are now flocking to different profiles to find out where exactly people are tweeting from, and the results have already surprised many.

The update, which displays the location of any X account, has triggered discussions about transparency, political influence, and privacy concerns. Announcing update, X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier said that the About This Account feature is being rolled out worldwide.

By tapping “Joined” date on a profile, users can now access a detailed information page showing.

When the account was created, the country the account is registered in, How many times the profile name has been changed and the date of the last change and How user initially signed up.

X says the feature uses profile data, IP addresses, and other public data points to determine the location. If a user hides their exact location, the system will show the closest region instead.

The company has also added privacy tools for users in countries with restrictions on free expression, allowing them to show only their region instead of a specific location. The feature’s rollout led to immediate interest in the accounts of high-profile political figures.

Pakistanis even shared screenshots of top politicians. Nawaz Sharif’s account was created from UAE, Imran Khan from West Asia and Maulana Fazlur Rehman from Germany. These revelations sparked speculation that some politicians’ accounts might be handled by social media teams located abroad, rather than the politicians themselves.