PTI to observe ‘Black Day’ on November 26; here’s why

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will observe November 26 as a “Black Day” to mark the one-year anniversary of the alleged violence against the protesters demanding the release of party founder, Imran Khan last year.

Instead of holding a large-scale protest in Islamabad, the party has instructed its regional organizations to stage smaller protests at the district level.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Junaid Akbar, made the announcement on social media, urging party members to organize demonstrations in their respective areas.

Akbar also stated that members of the national and provincial assemblies should visit the homes of party workers who lost their lives during last year’s protests and express solidarity with their families.

Additionally, PTI plans to hold a Quran Khawani (recitation of the Quran) in Hayatabad, Peshawar, as part of its observance.

The leadership has emphasized that this will be a peaceful show of protest, with regional protests reflecting the party’s commitment to its cause.

From 24–27 November 2024, PTI organized the protest led by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the protest, the PTI protesters clashed with police in Islamabad as their march to the capital was obstructed.

At least six people, including four security personnel, lost their lives during the violent episode. Meanwhile, several were injured after police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to stop the protesters from entering the Red Zone areas in Islamabad.