Pakistan decides to establish Federal Cyber Security Authority

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to set up a Cyber Security Authority, aimed at strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure and enhancing online protection measures.

Reports said the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has already prepared an initial draft of the Cyber Security Act. This draft has been sent to stakeholders for consultation and feedback before the bill is finalized.

The new authority will operate under the National Cyber Security Policy, which provides a framework for nationwide digital security. The implementation of this policy is currently underway as part of the Digital Economy Enhancement Program.

Documents from the Ministry of IT highlighted the progress made in critical digital projects, including secure data exchange layers and digital identity systems. Additionally, Pakistan’s major digital infrastructures, such as the data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and telecommunications, have now been classified as key digital infrastructure.

The newly proposed Cyber Security Authority will be responsible for recommending and implementing cyber security measures across critical national infrastructure.

The establishment of this body is expected to play a key role in securing Pakistan’s digital economy and protecting sensitive data from cyber threats.