Pakistan condemns Indian defence minister’s controversial remarks about Sindh province

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s delusional and dangerously revisionist remarks regarding Sindh province of Pakistan.

Such statements reveal an expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognized borders, and the sovereignty of states, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We urge Mr. Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability.”

The FO stated that it would be far more constructive for the Government of India to focus on ensuring the security of its own citizens particularly vulnerable minority communities. It should hold accountable those who incite or perpetrate violence against them and address discrimination rooted in faith-based prejudice and historical distortions. India would also do well to address the persistent grievances of the peoples in its northeast, many of whom continue to face systematic marginalization, identity-based persecution, and cycles of state-enabled violence.

“We call on India to take credible steps toward the genuine resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under occupation,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan remains committed to peaceful resolution of all disputes with India on the basis of justice, equity and established international legal norms. At the same time, as in the past, Pakistan is firmly resolved to safeguard its security, national independence and sovereignty.