Japan announces $3.5m grant to support Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts

ISLAMABAD – The Japanese government has announced a new grant of USD 3.5 million for the purchase of essential oral polio vaccines, continuing its consistent support for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) will use these funds to procure more than 24 million doses of polio vaccine for immunization campaigns in 2026.

Pakistan is one of the two countries globally that have yet to stop the transmission of the polio virus. So far in 2025, 30 polio cases have been reported in the country. In an urgent effort to eliminate the incurable disease, the Government of Pakistan, with the support of partners, has developed the National Emergency Action Plan 2025–26 under the Roadmap to Zero, aimed at halting polio transmission nationwide.

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatzu Shuichi, reaffirmed Japan’s long-term commitment to Pakistan’s health priorities, stating that Japan believes protecting children from preventable diseases is one of the most important investments in a country’s future.

He said that through this cooperation, Japan renews its commitment to stand with Pakistan, UNICEF, and all partners who are tirelessly working toward the shared goal of polio eradication.

Japan’s new grant will provide critical funding to PEI for the procurement and delivery of polio vaccines. On the occasion, JICA Chief in Pakistan, Naohiko Miyata, praised the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring every child receives essential polio vaccination and commended these efforts.

He said vaccines are among the most effective ways to protect children and communities, adding that Japan is confident the support will be effectively utilized through the dedication of frontline workers and the engagement of parents and communities.

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said that eliminating polio from the country is a shared goal, and with Japan’s support, every vaccine dose brings Pakistan closer to a polio-free future.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude for Japan’s continued trust in the program and its frontline workers.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Pernille Ironside, said Japan’s support continues to play a vital role in Pakistan’s progress toward polio eradication.

She added that the cooperation will help ensure that every child, regardless of where they live, receives the polio vaccine. She appreciated Japan’s partnership with UNICEF, the Government of Pakistan, and communities across the country in protecting children, strengthening health systems, and building a polio-free future.

The Japanese government has been a long-standing partner in Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, and since 1996, Japan has provided more than USD 245 million in grants and loans through UNICEF to protect millions of children across Pakistan.