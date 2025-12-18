Pakistan’s Amna Batool makes history with FIFA appointment

KARACHI – Member of National Assembly Syeda Amna Batool has been appointed to FIFA’s prestigious Institutional Reforms Committee, marking the country’s most significant milestone in the world of football.

Ministry of Information hailed the appointment as not just a sporting triumph but a major diplomatic success, signaling FIFA’s renewed confidence in Pakistan.

Under leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the government’s commitment to promoting football has now gained international recognition, with Amna Batool set to represent Pakistan as a respected and influential voice in the global football arena.

This historic step cements Pakistan’s presence on the world stage and inspires hope for the future of sports in the nation.

FIFA oversees international competitions, sets the rules of the game, and promotes football worldwide. Pakistan, through its official body, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has been affiliated with FIFA since 1948, but football in the country has faced challenges such as limited infrastructure, funding issues, and administrative disputes.

Islamabad focused on rebuilding its football profile, including promoting women’s football and engaging with international programs. The appointment of MNA Syeda Amna Batool to FIFA’s Institutional Reforms Committee marks historic milestone, signaling global recognition of Pakistan’s growing role in football governance and offering an opportunity to strengthen the sport both diplomatically and domestically.