‘New era begins’ as Pakistan women’s team accepted into FIFA Series for first time

LAHORE – The Pakistan women’s football team has been included in the FIFA Series for the first time, marking a landmark achievement.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said FIFA has granted approval for Pakistan’s women’s football team to participate in the FIFA Series.

“Pakistan Women’s National Team has been accepted into the FIFA Series for the first time ever a landmark step for women’s football and a huge achievement for the Pakistan Football Federation. A new era begins,” PFF said in a social media post.

This inclusion is seen as a recognition of the growing development of women’s football in Pakistan. It marks a new era for the Pakistan Women’s National Team, providing players with the opportunity to compete at the international level.

The FIFA Series will take place in March and April 2026, with the women’s tournament kicking off in Brazil, Ivory Coast, and Thailand. The announcement for all the women’s FIFA Series groups is expected to be made in early 2026.