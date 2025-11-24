‘Kasay Kasay log celebrity hain’: Mathira’s ramp walk sparks debate on social media

KARACHI – Popular television host Mathira has found herself at the center of social media attention following a recent fashion show appearance, where her ramp walk went viral.

Known for her bold personality and candidness, Mathira has always been open about her life, including her struggles as a single mother, her weight fluctuations, and her passion for trying new things.

During the fashion show, Mathira wore a silk eastern outfit, tailored for the wedding season. While she is not a professional model, her ramp walk showed signs of inexperience, leading to a mixed, mostly critical response from internet users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imroze Pakistan (@imrozepakistan)

Some social media users questioned her appearance, with one commenting on her weight gain, saying, “She used to look so beautiful, what happened to her?”

A user wrote: “Kasay Kasay log hum ne celebrity bana rakhay hain”.

Another user compared the event to a “horse and cattle market show,” while a third described her as looking like “a maid.”

Despite the criticism, there were also those who defended Mathira, praising her confidence and ability to challenge beauty standards.