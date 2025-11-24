‘Kasay Kasay log celebrity hain’: Mathira’s ramp walk sparks debate on social media

KARACHI – Popular television host Mathira has found herself at the center of social media attention following a recent fashion show appearance, where her ramp walk went viral.
Known for her bold personality and candidness, Mathira has always been open about her life, including her struggles as a single mother, her weight fluctuations, and her passion for trying new things.
During the fashion show, Mathira wore a silk eastern outfit, tailored for the wedding season. While she is not a professional model, her ramp walk showed signs of inexperience, leading to a mixed, mostly critical response from internet users.
Some social media users questioned her appearance, with one commenting on her weight gain, saying, “She used to look so beautiful, what happened to her?”
A user wrote: “Kasay Kasay log hum ne celebrity bana rakhay hain”.
Another user compared the event to a “horse and cattle market show,” while a third described her as looking like “a maid.”
Despite the criticism, there were also those who defended Mathira, praising her confidence and ability to challenge beauty standards.