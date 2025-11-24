Pakistan remembers Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar first Female Martyr in combat aviation

PESHAWAR — Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed is being remembered as trailblazing daughter of the nation who made history as the first female fighter pilot of Pakistan Air Force to lay down her life in the line of duty.

Air Force paid a heartfelt tribute to Marium, who was commissioned into PAF on April 27, 2013. She quickly rose as one of the most promising officers, known for her unwavering determination, discipline, and passion for aviation. She became part of the pioneering cadre of female fighter pilots trusted with flying frontline combat jets.

Today on the 10th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan's first female fighter pilot, Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed, we honour and pay tribute to a proud and gallant daughter of #Pakistan Marium was born on 18th May 1992 in Karachi & joined Pakistan Air Force in 2011,… pic.twitter.com/K1xxymC7jX — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 24, 2025

Marium’s journey tragically ended on November 24, 2015 during routine sortie near Mianwali whem F-7PG aircraft she was piloting suffered critical technical malfunction mid-air.

She chose to prioritize the safety of civilians over her own life. Rather than eject immediately, she battled to steer the malfunctioning aircraft away from populated areas. By time she attempted to eject at last moment, it was too late for survival. Her instructor, who was also on board, survived the crash.

For her courage and selfless devotion, Marium was posthumously awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. On November 24, she is celebrated as a symbol of heroism, sacrifice, and the spirit of Pakistan’s armed forces as Marium Mukhtar’s legacy continues to inspire countless young women to pursue their dreams of serving the nation with honor.