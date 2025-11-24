Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma’s Bold photoshoot goes viral

MUMBAI – Bollywood duo Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are stealing spotlight once again. Ahead of release of their upcoming romantic drama Gustakh Ishq, the couple have taken over the internet with their latest breathtaking photoshoot.

Vijay dropped a series of stunning, ultra-stylish pictures on his social media, featuring all dreamy, and romantic vibes. Their fiery chemistry left fans mesmerized, and quite literally unable to look away. Sharma looks effortlessly suave in classic black suit, while Fatima Sana Shaikh turns heads in a gorgeous black saree, exuding elegance and allure. Their cozy poses and undeniable charm have sent social media into a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Fans are showering duo with love. Some have already declared them “Bollywood’s next power couple,” while others couldn’t resist jokingly asking, “Where is Tamannaah Bhatia?”

Reports suggest that Vijay and Tamannaah parted ways a few months ago, and now it’s Vijay and Fatima’s on-screen magic that has captured everyone’s attention.

Their project Gustakh Ishq, directed by Vaibhav Puri, is all set to hit theatres on November 29, 2025.