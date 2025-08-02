Imran Khan says his sons’ visit to Pakistan is personal with No Political Agenda

ISLAMABAD – Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan was granted permission to talk to his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman. The phone conversation was facilitated by the jail authorities following a court order.

The hearing was conducted by Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail, where both Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were presented in court.

During the proceedings, the statement of NAB witness Aftab Ahmed was recorded. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Arshad Tabrez, completed the cross-examination, while Imran Khan’s lawyer Qasim Mufti is scheduled to continue the questioning in the next hearing. The court also summoned two additional witnesses, Rabia and Sana, for the upcoming session.

Imran Khan told reporters that his newspapers had been restored in jail and stressed that his children would only visit Pakistan to meet him, distancing them from any political or protest activities.

This permission comes petition filed by Imran Khan in July 2024 against the denial of phone contact with his sons.

The court adjourned the Toshakhana-II case hearing until August 6, awaiting further testimonies and proceedings.