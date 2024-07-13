Pakistan stays 'neutral' in UN Vote on Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's nuclear plant

NEW YORK – Pakistan remained silent during United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for Russia's exit from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The resolution got 99 votes in favor, 9 countries voted against it, and 60 remained nuetral. The countries voting against the resolution were Russia, Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria.

Pakistan maintained neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine war while it called for respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and provided humanitarian aid, it has not condemned Russia’s actions.

Reflecting this position, Pakistan abstained from voting on three separate UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UNGA resolution not only demanded Russia's withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but also called for an immediate end to attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. This resolution comes amid weeks of intensified attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other energy facilities.

The resolution also called for the immediate cessation of attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, stating that such attacks increase the risk of a nuclear accident at all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

The resolution reiterated the demand for Russia to cease its aggression against Ukraine immediately and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the country.

Russia took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia after invasion of Ukraine. The facility still requires external power to keep its nuclear materials cool and prevent a potential meltdown.