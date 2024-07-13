Pakistan, India set for epic cricket war in World Championship of Legends 2024 Final today

Pakistan is set to face arch-rival India in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final today on Saturday.
The highly anticipated game between two sides will kick off at 8:30pm PST as exciting action filled with action performances of legendary players is set to conclude.
Yuvraaj Singh led India secured spot in the final by defeating Australia by 86 runs in the second semi-final held at the County Ground in Northampton.
Pakistan made it to final after overcoming the West Indies by 20 runs in the first semi-final. Setting a target of 199 runs, Pakistani bowlers delivered an exceptional performance to propel their team to the final.
Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the intense clash between these two cricketing giants. The WCL 2024 final holds special significance, featuring legendary players from both teams.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Younis Khan(c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed, Yasir Arafat, Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Abdul Razzaq
India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
