Pakistan, India set for epic cricket war in World Championship of Legends 2024 Final today

Web Desk
11:38 AM | 13 Jul, 2024
Pakistan, India set for epic cricket war in World Championship of Legends 2024 Final today

Pakistan is set to face arch-rival India in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final today on Saturday.

The highly anticipated game between two sides will kick off at 8:30pm PST as exciting action filled with action performances of legendary players is set to conclude. 

Yuvraaj Singh led India secured spot in the final by defeating Australia by 86 runs in the second semi-final held at the County Ground in Northampton. 

Pakistan made it to final after overcoming the West Indies by 20 runs in the first semi-final. Setting a target of 199 runs, Pakistani bowlers delivered an exceptional performance to propel their team to the final.

Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the intense clash between these two cricketing giants. The WCL 2024 final holds special significance, featuring legendary players from both teams.

WCL Squads 2024

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Younis Khan(c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed, Yasir Arafat, Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Abdul Razzaq

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma

