Lahore-Bound Passenger Coach plunges into ravine near Chakwal, 8 Dead

CHAKWAL – A tragic accident occurred early Sunday as Lahore-bound passenger bus lost control and plunged into ravine near Dhok Sial on Chakwal Motorway, leaving eight people dead and 24 others injured.

The ill-fated passenger bus was going from Islamabad to Lahore when it veered off the road at high speed and crashed into a gorge. Witnesses and emergency responders described the scene as devastating, with several passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and transported the injured to Kallar Kahar Trauma Center and District Headquarters Hospital, Chakwal. Medical authorities confirmed that the injured were being treated for serious injuries, with some reported in critical condition.

According to the Motorway Police, initial investigations point to driver negligence and overspeeding as the primary causes of the crash. Officials said the driver lost control on a sharp turn, leading to the fatal plunge.

This tragic incident adds to the growing number of road accidents in Punjab, often blamed on reckless driving and lack of compliance with traffic regulations. Authorities have urged transport companies to enforce stricter safety protocols and ensure drivers are properly trained.

A formal investigation into the crash is underway, and further updates are expected as authorities continue to examine the cause and accountability behind the fatal accident.