‘Never said I want to marry Babar Azam,’ says Dua Zehra

KARACHI – Emerging television actress Dua Zehra has issued a clarification regarding her earlier remarks about Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, after her comments sparked widespread discussion online.

Speaking during a recent podcast, Dua Zehra admitted she felt hesitant to address the topic, explaining that her previous words had been taken out of context. “I said something else, but it was portrayed differently,” she noted.

The actress emphasized that she admires Babar Azam purely as a cricketer. “I respect him and support him for his talent on the field. I never said I wanted to marry him,” she stated, adding that rumors linking her name with Babar Azam caused distress to her parents.

Dua Zehra shared that she even showed her family video clips to prove she had not made any inappropriate statements.

She reiterated that her earlier light‑hearted comment about having a “crush” was simply about her appreciation for cricket and Babar Azam’s achievements, not a personal proposal or intention.