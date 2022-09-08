Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms Buckingham Palace

Britain's longest-reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth has died aged 96, the Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The United Kingdom will now enter a period of national mourning, as tributes started to pour in from around the world, hailing the unwavering commitments of the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Charles will become the new monarch of Britain and the head of state of 14 other realms.

Queen was earlier placed under medical supervision at her residence in Scotland after doctors expressed concern “for Her Majesty’s health.”

Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday. Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and other senior royals are heading to Balmoral.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace said, "Doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health."

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," according to the statement.

Liz Truss, who has become the UK's 56th prime minister after being appointed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle, also tweeted her concerns.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

The statement from Buckingham Palace is significant because it is a contrast to the last couple of months, when Buckingham Palace said as little as possible.

"There will be concern throughout the world, in every country that has dealings with the UK or has had a visit by the Queen, she is an international figure, she’s been on the throne for 70 years - that is a long time so I think there will be global concern," it said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth sparked widespread concern and panic as pictures of bruised hands went viral. The picture in question is from Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Balmoral Castle.