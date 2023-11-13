Fiza Ali’s ex-husband slams media for sensationalizing their divorce for rating

Fiza Ali, the versatile actor, model and host, recently opened up about her divorce on the TV show Good Morning Pakistan, shedding light on the challenges leading to her split with her husband Fawad Farooq.
During the interview, she revealed that Fawad fainted at the court while signing divorce papers, prompting her brother to rush him to the hospital. She disclosed family concerns about Fawad and cited a lack of romantic compatibility in their marriage, expressing how her efforts for romance went unnoticed. Despite being great friends, the lack of romantic gestures strained their marriage.
Fiza, now prioritizing her daughter's upbringing as a single parent, highlighted the societal shift challenging stigmas around divorce, emphasizing the importance of independence and education for her daughter. She expressed her openness to marriage when finding someone who accepts her daughter and supports her career.
Surprisingly, Fawad responded to the episode's popularity by taking to Instagram to criticize the media for sensationalizing their divorce for ratings. Clarifying that Ali was unaware the show would focus on divorce, Fawad commended her as a good wife and daughter-in-law. He revealed the personal nature of their disagreements and condemned the media for constantly rehashing their divorce, emphasizing the negative impact on everyone involved.
Expressing concern about the insensitivity of such questioning, he called for respect and privacy, asserting that artists too are human beings. He requested TV show anchors to refrain from hurting others with intrusive questions and respect Fiza's reluctance to discuss her past and divorce.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
