Fiza Ali’s ex-husband slams media for sensationalizing their divorce for rating

Fiza Ali, the versatile actor, model and host, recently opened up about her divorce on the TV show Good Morning Pakistan, shedding light on the challenges leading to her split with her husband Fawad Farooq.

During the interview, she revealed that Fawad fainted at the court while signing divorce papers, prompting her brother to rush him to the hospital. She disclosed family concerns about Fawad and cited a lack of romantic compatibility in their marriage, expressing how her efforts for romance went unnoticed. Despite being great friends, the lack of romantic gestures strained their marriage.

Fiza, now prioritizing her daughter's upbringing as a single parent, highlighted the societal shift challenging stigmas around divorce, emphasizing the importance of independence and education for her daughter. She expressed her openness to marriage when finding someone who accepts her daughter and supports her career.

Surprisingly, Fawad responded to the episode's popularity by taking to Instagram to criticize the media for sensationalizing their divorce for ratings. Clarifying that Ali was unaware the show would focus on divorce, Fawad commended her as a good wife and daughter-in-law. He revealed the personal nature of their disagreements and condemned the media for constantly rehashing their divorce, emphasizing the negative impact on everyone involved.

Expressing concern about the insensitivity of such questioning, he called for respect and privacy, asserting that artists too are human beings. He requested TV show anchors to refrain from hurting others with intrusive questions and respect Fiza's reluctance to discuss her past and divorce.