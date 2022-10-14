Elon Musk launches 'the finest fragrance on Earth'
The richest man on Earth as of 2022 and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, recently left a tweet on the social media platform that left netizens surprised. Musk even changed his Twitter bio which attracted a lot of attention.
The 51-year-old has stepped into the perfume industry and sold out 10,000 bottles of "Burnt Hair", already earning a total of 100,000 USD.
Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", Musk called the perfume the "finest fragrance on earth".
The finest fragrance on Earth!https://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC pic.twitter.com/0J1lmREOBS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022
The Space X CEO launched the unusual named perfume through the company called "The Boring Company".
According to Boring Company, the perfume will be available for $100 (over Rs21,000 PKR).
For the unversed, Elon Musk is a business magnate and investor and has a net worth of 215.9 billion USD.
