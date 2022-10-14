Elon Musk launches 'the finest fragrance on Earth'
Elon Musk launches 'the finest fragrance on Earth'
The richest man on Earth as of 2022 and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, recently left a tweet on the social media platform that left netizens surprised. Musk even changed his Twitter bio which attracted a lot of attention.

The 51-year-old has stepped into the perfume industry and sold out 10,000 bottles of "Burnt Hair", already earning a total of 100,000 USD.

Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman", Musk called the perfume the "finest fragrance on earth". 

The Space X CEO launched the unusual named perfume through the company called "The Boring Company".

According to Boring Company, the perfume will be available for $100 (over Rs21,000 PKR).

For the unversed, Elon Musk is a business magnate and investor and has a net worth of 215.9 billion USD.

