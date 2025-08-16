Your Guide to Verify Mobile SIMs Online amid fraud cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued warning to citizens regarding misuse of mobile SIMs as the telecom authority said that criminals could use stolen personal information to obtain SIMs in someone else’s name, which may then be used for fraud, illegal activities, or terrorism.

To help citizens protect themselves, officials provided an easy way to check number of SIMs registered under their name.

Check SIM registered under your name

Users can visit cnic.sims.pk to access this information. For those without internet access, sending their National Identity Card (NIC) number via SMS to 668 will also provide the details.

Any SIMs not in use should be blocked immediately.

PTA further advised that new mobile SIMs should always be purchased from authorized sales outlets, customer service centers, or franchisees of cellular companies after completing all legal requirements.