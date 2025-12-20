Ji Chief Praises Gen Z For Standing Up Against Israel

ISLAMABAD – Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman issued strong statement calling for removal of Israel from Gaza to establish lasting peace in the region.

Addressing Leadership Summit 2025, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman condemned Tel Aviv for repeatedly violating peace agreements, saying Muslim Ummah failed to set clear priorities in addressing critical global issues.

He highlighted Gen-Z as future of the Muslim world, praising their resistance against Israeli aggression as a demonstration of awareness and courage.

“The entire world is currently trapped in a severe crisis, and global system is being run in the interests of a few powerful nations,” he said. He added that the United Nations has effectively become a hostage of major powers, and justice is virtually absent in global affairs.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman declared that Israel as a state cannot be recognized and emphasized that ending the Israeli occupation is essential for peace in Gaza.

Turning to Pakistan’s role, he said Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Muslim world, but lamented that rulers across Muslim countries prioritize Western interests over the welfare of their own people. He stated that the global vacuum can only be filled by the just system of Islam.

JI chief also drew attention to situations in Bangladesh and Kashmir, condemned measures against Muslims in India, and reaffirmed solidarity with the Palestinian people. He urged the Government of Pakistan to take all possible practical steps in support of the Kashmiris.