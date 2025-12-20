From Donald Trump to Clinton: Jeffrey Epstein’s Celebrity Connections exposed

NEW YORK – US Department of Justice released tranche of Jeffrey Epstein’s documents, as the world caught a fleeting glimpse into the private life of one of the most notorious figures of our time.

But the moment was shadowed by frustration, faces blacked out, messages redacted, and hundreds of pages still sealed. Within the papers, glimpses of lavish homes, exotic vacations, and high-profile connections hint at a network that spanned celebrities, politicians, and royalty, but crucial details remain tantalizingly out of reach, leaving survivors and the public clamoring for answers.

The release includes hundreds of thousands of pages, exposing glimpses of Epstein’s jet-setting lifestyle, private estates, shocking phone messages, and photos with celebrities and public figures, but many crucial details remain hidden.

DOJ says it blacked out the faces of women in photos to protect potential victims. Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, admitted in a letter that some may see the redactions as excessive, but emphasized the priority of victim safety. Other redactions are said to shield ongoing investigations or obscure abusive content.

🇺🇸 The U.S. Department of Justice has released the first batch of documents related to the Epstein case. 📸 The declassified photos reportedly include: ➡️ Michael Jackson together with Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Kevin Spacey and Mick Jagger;

Epstein survivors voiced frustration at limited release. Liz Stein called for all evidence to be made public, while Marina Lacerda criticized the redactions as unnecessary, claiming powerful men are being shielded. Democrats and Republicans alike have accused the DOJ of violating transparency laws by withholding key documents.

Footage from 1992 has reemerged showing Donald John Trump partying with young women alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hard to believe this man later became U.S. president.#EpsteinFiles #EpsteinTrumpFiles pic.twitter.com/ALavrxyAn6 — Sumit (@A_Sumishiv1423) December 20, 2025

The released files include startling photos of Epstein’s Manhattan home, other properties, and luxurious lifestyle, including images of him in a hammock on tropical beaches and riding horses. Celebrities captured in the files include Kevin Spacey, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Walter Cronkite.

The DOJ forgot to scrub some photos of Trump with women(girls?) that were in a drawer in Jeffrey Epstein's desk. What's especially revealing about this, is that the drawer appears to be entirely dedicated to photographs of Donald Trump. Let that marinate. This was very likely… pic.twitter.com/a69OWFaylt — Johnny Loveless (@JohnnyLoveless) December 19, 2025

One recurring figure in the files is Epstein’s late associate Jean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent who died in prison in 2022 while under investigation for sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. The files include numerous redacted phone messages hinting at sexual arrangements. Some messages mention “females for Mr. JE,” and one notes “has girl for tonight.” One call appears to reference Donald Trump, though the message is unclear. Trump has consistently denied any involvement.

Visuals also reveal former Prince Andrew in compromising positions at Sandringham with Ghislaine Maxwell, while Sarah Ferguson appears in photos with women whose faces are obscured. A painting depicting Bill Clinton in Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress was also among Epstein’s possessions.

Epstein’s eccentric collection includes scanned books such as Massage For Dummies and Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. A photograph of Epstein holding an oversized cheque allegedly signed by Trump was released, though the White House disputes its authenticity.

At least 550 pages in the release are fully redacted, including one 100-page document. Critics say the DOJ has only released about 1% of its files, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, previously criticized for her handling of Epstein-related matters, oversaw part of the release. Trump has defended Bondi, urging the public to let her “do her job.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stressed that the DOJ is not withholding names of prominent figures, including Trump and Clinton. Still, survivors and critics remain skeptical, questioning whether the full truth about Epstein’s network will ever be revealed.

As the public and lawmakers comb through the files, the shadow of Epstein’s crimes, and the powerful figures linked to him, continues to loom large, leaving survivors and the nation demanding answers.