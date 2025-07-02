Massive tax cuts announced on cars, SIM cards from July 2025

ISLAMABAD – The government has issued a notification reducing tax rates on more than 40 items, including used imported cars.

According to the notification, the regulatory duty on mobile phone SIM cards has been reduced from 15% to 12%, while the duty on new cars and minivans has been lowered by one-third to 10%.

The notification states that the duty on imported SUVs has been reduced by 44%, bringing it down to 50%.

The regulatory duty on chicken and fish has been set at 5%, and the duty on bird eggs has been reduced from 15% to 10%. Duty on dog and cat food has been lowered by 5%, making it 40%, while the duty on retail-packed instant coffee has also been reduced by 5%.

Additionally, duty on tobacco has been cut by up to 40%. Duty on dates, coconuts, Brazilian nuts, and cashews has been reduced by up to 16%. A 20% reduction has been applied to figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, and mangoes, while the duty on papaya and apples has been reduced from 45% to 36%.

According to the notification, the regulatory duty on nuts has been reduced by 4%. The duty on frozen fish has been halved to 17.5%, and the import duty on cheese and yogurt has been reduced by 10%, bringing it down to 50%.

The notification states that the reduced tax rates have come into effect from July 1.