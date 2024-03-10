Sardar Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore amid PTI protests

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)