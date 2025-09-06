Latest

Internet services disrupt in Pakistan due to fault in undersea cable

By Our Correspondent
10:39 am | Sep 6, 2025
KARACHI – Internet services are facing disruption across Pakistan due to submarine cable cut near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The development was confirmed by PTCL officials stating that it has affected SMW4 and IMEWE systems.

A PTCL spokesperson said the internet users may face slow speeds during the peak hours.


He said efforts are being made to arrange an alternative bandwidth to improve connectivity in the country.

The spokesperson said the situation is being monitored actively, adding that all necessary steps are being taken to address the issue.

