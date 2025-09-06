Babar Azam, Abdullah Shahfiq among 11 players to attend NCA red-ball camp

LAHORE – The National Cricket Academy red-ball camp will commence on Tuesday, 9 September in Lahore.

Eleven cricketers will take part in the camp and will report on Monday, 8 September. The camp which will run until 28 September will be overseen by interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood, together with NCA coaches and support staff.

The camp has been designed to provide players with support to work on their skills, as well as to assess fitness ahead of a busy red-ball international and domestic season. The players selected are those not involved in the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy (four-day).

In the 20-day camp, the players will train at the National Cricket Academy and will also take part in scenario-based matches.

Players who will attend the camp include Abdullah Shafique, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Salman, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan and Shamyl Hussain.