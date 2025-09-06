‘Next Time It will Be 60-0’: PAF Air Vice Marshal issues fiery warning to Enemy on Defence Day

KARACHI – Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan sent defiant message on Pakistan’s 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, warning enemies that any attempt to challenge the nation will be met with a decisive response.

“Next time, it won’t be 6-0 — it will be 60-0,” he declared, referring to the downing of six Indian jets, including Rafales, during the recent May conflict.

Speaking at the ceremonial change of guard at Mazar-e-Quaid, the chief guest highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering military readiness. He recalled “Operation Bunyanun Marṣuṣ,” describing it as a revival of the patriotic spirit of September 6, when Pakistan successfully thwarted enemy designs.

Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan stresssed that Pakistan’s enemies have always faced setbacks and will continue to encounter strong retaliation against any act of aggression. “The Air Force stands ready on every front and remains a solid wall in defence of the homeland,” he added.

The ceremony saw a contingent from the Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan assume guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Shahryar Khan laid a floral wreath, paid tribute to the nation’s founder, and inspected the PAF guard.

Commanding officers also honoured the martyrs and their families, pledging to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty. Across the country, Defence and Martyrs’ Day was observed with patriotic fervour, including 31-gun salutes in Islamabad, 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, and special prayers in mosques for the nation’s peace and prosperity.

