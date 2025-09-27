Gold Rates in Pakistan today – Latest Gold Price September 27, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw little drop in line with the international market trend, as the precious metal lost Rs1,000 per tola in local market.

On Saturday, price of gold remained at Rs395,800 per tola. The rate for 10 grams was recorded at Rs339,334 after a fall of Rs858.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 396,800 Lahore 396,800 Islamabad 396,800 Peshawar 396,800 Quetta 396,800 Sialkot 396,800 Hyderabad 396,800 Faisalabad 396,800

In the global market, gold prices eased as stronger-than-expected US economic data dampened hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, boosting the dollar ahead of an important inflation report.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $3,741.21 per ounce as of 0147 GMT, though it remained up 1.6% for the week. US gold futures for December delivery stayed flat at $3,771.30 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan moved upward, gaining Rs64 per tola to reach Rs4,499.