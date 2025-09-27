October 1 declared Holiday for annual Urs; Check Notification

QUETTA – A local holiday has been declared to make annual urs of Sufi poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

The government offices will remain closed, though ongoing board exams, banks, and federal institutions will continue their work uninterrupted.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Khurram Pervez announced local holiday on October 1 in light of Urs of the revered Sufi poet and mystic Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (R.A).

Urs attracts thousands of devotees, who participate in spiritual gatherings, prayers, and commemorative events honoring Hazrat Khawaja Farid’s legacy.

Hazrat Farid was a follower of Chishti and Qadiri Sufi traditions and is celebrated for his humility, ascetic lifestyle, and mystical poetry. His writings, mainly in Saraiki, explores divine love, compassion, and the beauty of nature, often expressed through the devotional musical form of Kafi.