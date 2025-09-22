No Public Holiday in Pakistan on 23 September; full details here

KARACHI – Several clickbait websites carried fake news of September 23 holiday in Pakistan, and it caused confusion, especially among students and government employees.

Social media and news outlets in Pakistan were buzzing this week with claims that 23 September 2025 would be a public holiday, while fake notification is also being shared on WhatsApp and other portals.

In reality, there is NO HOLIDAY in Pakistan on September 23, Tuesday.

These clickbait portals shared headlines like “Public holiday declared on 23 September, government issues notification,” misled many readers into thinking the day off applied locally.

The headlines are actually referring to Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day. Celebrated every year on 23 September, it became an official public holiday in 2005. This year, the kingdom is marking the occasion with the theme “Pride in Our Nature”, giving public sector employees the day off and closing schools, banks, and government offices.

While Pakistani media outlets generated a flurry of clicks and shares with these misleading headlines, the truth is clear: 23 September is a holiday in Saudi Arabia, not Pakistan.