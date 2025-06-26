Three-day holiday announced for Islamic New Year starting June 27

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the public holiday on account of the Islamic New Year on June 27 (Friday).

Some of the private employees who get Saturday as a weekend along with Sunday will enjoy a three-day long weekend, starting from June 27 to June 29. They will return to their offices on June 30 (Monday).

Similarly, the public sector employees will also enjoy three-day weekend due to official holiday on June 27.

Meanwhile, the 1st of Muharram 1447 has commenced as the moon for the new Islamic month was sighted on June 25.

A day earlier, the moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, which means the month of Zilhajj had 29 days.

The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the start of the Islamic lunar calendar. It honors the historic migration (Hijrah) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina in the year 622 CE, a pivotal moment in Islamic history.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has been convened this evening in Pakistan’s Quetta to sight the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 Hijri.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committee meetings will take place at their respective headquarters.

It is recalled that Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, has made a prediction regarding the Muharram 1447 Hijri moon.

The birth of the moon is expected on June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM. On June 26, at the time of sunset, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old.

In the coastal areas of the country, there will be a gap of 75 minutes between sunset and moonset, which will provide ideal conditions for moon sighting.