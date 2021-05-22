Nigerian army chief killed in plane crash

Nigeria's army chief, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other army officials have been killed in a plane crash in the north-western state of Kaduna.

The incident happened on Friday as the plane was landing at the Kaduna International Airport “due to inclement weather,” the military said.

It added that plane crash claimed the lives of 10 other officers and the crew.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the deadly crash.

On Twitter, the president said the crash was a "mortal blow... at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country".

Gen Attahiru, 54, assumed the post in January in an overhaul of the military's top brass.

It was part of the government's plan to boost the military's efficiency in fighting a more than decade-long Boko Haram-led insurgency in the country.