Indian Air Force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes in Punjab
Share
A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday, Indian media reported.
The incident took place around 1am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The IAF aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, the air force officials said.
The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident in a tweet. It wrote, "There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of the IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family."
There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear power plant unit01:47 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistan observes Palestine Day today01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Indian Air Force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes in Punjab12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
- Urwa Hocane recovers from Covid, shares picture in gym outfit11:40 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Shoaib Malik wins the internet with spectacular dance moves (VIDEO)11:02 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Are TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt officially a couple?06:01 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021