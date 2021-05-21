Indian Air Force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes in Punjab 
12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021
Indian Air Force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes in Punjab 
A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday, Indian media reported.

The incident took place around 1am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The IAF aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, the air force officials said.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident in a tweet. It wrote, "There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of the IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

