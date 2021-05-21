PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear power plant unit 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2).

The prime minister unveiled the plaque in Islamabad at a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Karachi and Beijing as well.

The 1,100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant is a state-of-the-art Generation III nuclear power plant equipped with modern safety and security arrangements.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was happy to inaugurate K-2 Nuclear Power Plant, established with the Chinese cooperation, on the special occasion of 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

Khan said the plan will provide 1,100 megawatts of clean energy to Pakistan, which is of vital importance for Pakistan that has been facing adverse impacts of global warming.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the project will greatly benefit Pakistan in respect of technology transfer and training of the youth in addition to supply of clean energy.

He said Pakistan and China have a unique relationship, which is getting fortified with every passing day. He said the people of Pakistan have emotional attachment with China believing that it always helps us in the hour of need. He emphasized on further enhancement of people to people contacts.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is desirous of learning from China in various sectors, including managing the fast expanding urban centres, poverty alleviation and controlling corruption.

He said the scope of CPEC is being expanded from the connectivity and power sector projects to establishment of economic zones and agricultural technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman China Atomic Energy Authority said it is a great occasion that we are inaugurating the K-2 power plant on 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

He said China and Pakistan have been extending support to each other and cooperating in various fields. He said the two countries have also been cooperating in peaceful use of nuclear energy. He hoped the bilateral cooperation will further expand in days to come.