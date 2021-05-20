Pm Imran hails ties with China during telephonic conversation with Li Keqiang

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Mr. Li Keqiang on Thursday agreed on improved bilateral ties.

During the call with the Chinese premier on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, both sides reaffirmed to further solidify their bilateral relations.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI had a telephone conversation with the Chinese Premier Mr. Li Keqiang. pic.twitter.com/TeW9Q5vfxN — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 20, 2021

The premier felicitated Li Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars and becoming the second country to reach ‘Red planet’.

Moreover, Khan further commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said that Pakistan and China have jointly strengthened their ties. He also emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, both countries had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

Khan also highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan in the supply of the COVID vaccine. He expressed gratitude for providing assistance to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

PM Imran also stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the ‘all-weather friends’.