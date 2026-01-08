Ex-University Lecturer among 4 militants arrested in Balochistan Crackdown

QUETTA – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) captured four dangerous terrorists, including former university lecturer, officials revealed.

The announcement was made by DIG CTD Balochistan, Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya, during a joint press briefing with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat. Authorities warned that the arrests expose deep-rooted links to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), raising serious alarms about the organization’s expanding terrorist network in the region.

Highlighting scale of crackdown, Hamza Shafqaat disclosed that over 730 counter-terrorism operations were carried out in Balochistan last year alone. He revealed that a new provincial counter-terrorism agency has been established, with branches in every district, aiming to cement law enforcement presence and combat militancy. He proudly stated that terrorist incidents have sharply declined over the past three months, signaling a significant victory for security forces.

DIG Goraya detailed high-profile operation in Panjgur, which led to the arrest of Sajid Ahmed. Sajid, a graduate of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and former lecturer at the University of Turbat, was intercepted while transporting a large arsenal of weapons to Turbat. The CTD said Sajid had also been spreading propaganda for banned organizations on social media. Shockingly, authorities revealed that his sister-in-law is an active BYC operative.

Three more terrorists were apprehended, 18-year-old Sarfaraz from Kharan, Jahanzaib Mehrban, a known activist of the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) Brohi, and another suspect named Bezal. Authorities confirmed that cases have been filed against all four, and investigations are underway to dismantle their broader network and uncover additional facilitators.

Balochistan’s security forces are now on heightened alert, with officials vowing to continue aggressive operations to eradicate terrorist threats and restore lasting peace in the region.