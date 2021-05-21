Indian singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away
Share
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh has passed away of cerebral stroke.
She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time in Kolkata and had tested negative on Monday, May 17, 2021.
After testing negative for the virus, she succumbed to a on Wednesday, authorities at the medical facility told Press Trust of India.
“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.
Earlier, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Twitter and was seeking blood for Arijit’s ailing mother. She tweeted: “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS.” The post has now been deleted.
Arijit Singh became a top trend on Twitter after the news of his mother’s sudden demise broke online. Several celebs and an ocean of fan following extended condolences to the singer, mourning his personal loss.
Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ... 03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
The ‘Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen has many jewels to her crown, but lately, the 19-year-old influencer has been ...
- Israeli forces relaunch attack on Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa ...05:26 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistan, China vow to cement cooperation on 70th anniversary of ...04:52 PM | 21 May, 2021
-
- PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria03:36 PM | 21 May, 2021
-
- Indian singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away02:50 PM | 21 May, 2021
-
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021