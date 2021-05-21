Indian singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh has passed away of cerebral stroke.

She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time in Kolkata and had tested negative on Monday, May 17, 2021.

After testing negative for the virus, she succumbed to a on Wednesday, authorities at the medical facility told Press Trust of India.

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

Earlier, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Twitter and was seeking blood for Arijit’s ailing mother. She tweeted: “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS.” The post has now been deleted.

Arijit Singh became a top trend on Twitter after the news of his mother’s sudden demise broke online. Several celebs and an ocean of fan following extended condolences to the singer, mourning his personal loss.