58 feared missing in Gul Plaza fire, CM Murad hopes for survivors

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that some people are politicising the Karachi fire incident, adding that the Prime Minister has not contacted him personally, but the losses of traders will be compensated in a transparent manner.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the fire-ravaged Gul Plaza in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said he was not in Karachi at the time of the incident and was informed about the fire late at night.

“I remained in contact with the Mayor of Karachi and the Chief Secretary, and Saeed Ghani has also visited the site,” he said.

Calling the incident deeply tragic, the chief minister said that while the Prime Minister had not personally reached out, he had seen reports in the media indicating that the matter was taken notice of.

“Reports suggest that around 58 people are missing. May Allah grant that even one of the missing persons is found alive,” he added.

Referring to past incidents, Murad Ali Shah said that during the Bolton Market fire, President Asif Ali Zardari had arranged federal assistance and affected people were given financial aid. Similar assistance was also provided after the Timber Market fire, and the same approach will be adopted now.

He said that small traders have suffered heavy losses in the Gul Plaza fire. A transparent investigation will be conducted, and traders will be compensated fairly for their losses.