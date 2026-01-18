Yash’s ‘Toxic’ movie sparks outrage over Wild Sex Scene amid actress trolling

ISLAMABAD – Karnataka’s superstar Yash was gearing up for release of his most anticipated film ‘Toxic’, but the movie has already plunged into a massive controversy even before hitting theaters.

A highly intimate car scene shown in film’s teaser ignited furious debate across social media, political circles, and legal platforms. The controversy intensified when the identity of the foreign actress appearing alongside Yash was revealed. The teaser shows Yash sharing an intimate moment inside a car with a foreign actress, which many viewers have labeled as “obscene,” “sexually explicit,” and “morally objectionable.”

Multiple complaints were filed against the teaser, accusing it of harming social values and negatively affecting women and children. The internet was buzzing with speculation about the actress in the teaser. Finally, director Geetu Mohandas revealed her identity through an Instagram story, Brazilian model and actress Beatriz Tofunbeck.

Once her identity became public, Beatriz faced severe trolling and backlash on social media. The harassment was so intense that she reportedly deleted her Instagram account. Beatriz Tofunbeck is a Brazilian actress and model who became an overnight sensation after the release of the “Toxic” teaser.

She entered the entertainment industry in 2014 through the Character Model Tour and has walked national and international fashion runways. Besides modeling, she has also trained in acting and is known for her singing skills. She is also fluent in multiple languages.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women’s wing filed complaint with Karnataka State Women Commission, alleging that teaser contains obscene and explicit scenes that harm the social welfare of women and children and weaken Karnataka’s cultural values.

Sources from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clarified that the teaser was released only on YouTube, and therefore it does not fall under the board’s jurisdiction.

Social activist Dinesh also filed a formal complaint with the CBFC against the teaser, opposing its obscene and sexually explicit content. The teaser was not certified because it was released online, and online releases do not require CBFC certification. CBFC certification is required only if a teaser or promo is shown in theaters or attached to a film.