Doctor skips surgery to hook up with Nurse in viral sex scandal

MANCHESTER – A 44-year-old doctor admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a nurse while leaving a patient unconscious on the operating table.

The incident occurred in September 2023 at Tameside Hospital in Greater Manchester, where a colleague reportedly witnessed Dr. Anjum and an unnamed nurse in what was described as a “shameful state.” At the time, Dr. Anjum was living in Pakistan and later applied to resume work in the UK.

During hearing at the General Medical Council (GMC), Dr. Anjum did not dispute the evidence presented against him, acknowledging that his behavior was “shameful.” According to the hearing, he had told a nursing colleague that he needed a “break” during an operation, leaving another nurse to monitor a male patient. He then spent approximately eight minutes away from the theater before returning to complete the procedure.

However, instead of taking a break, Dr. Anjum went to another operating theater at Ashton Underline Hospital, where he engaged in sexual activity with Nurse C. He admitted that he knew Nurse C could have been nearby when he left his patient and acknowledged that his actions could have put the patient at risk.

Dr. Anjum told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service that he wants to restart his medical career in the UK and promised that this “one-time mistake” would not happen again. “This was, at the very least, extremely shameful. I only hold myself responsible,” he said, adding that he had disappointed his colleagues and the NHS trust. “I sincerely apologize to everyone involved and want the opportunity to make it right.”

General Medical Council (GMC) will continue its proceedings to determine the appropriate sanctions for Dr. Anjum’s conduct.