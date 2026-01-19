Karachi Gul Plaza fire doused after 36 Hours; 54 Still Missing as rescuers race against time

KARACHI – After grueling 36-hour battle, the massive fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza has finally been extinguished, but the rescue operation continues as over 50 people are still missing.

Emergency teams are racing against time to search the unstable building for survivors amid fears of further collapse. Port city of Karachi witnessed one of its deadliest commercial-area disasters as a massive inferno tore through Gul Plaza, leaving 14 people dead, including a brave firefighter and a child, while nearly 60 others remain missing beneath the wreckage of the fire-gutted building.

The horritfic blaze raged uncontrollably for more than 35 hours, turning crowded shopping plaza into a death trap. Although firefighters managed to bring the flames largely under control by Monday morning, the nightmare was far from over as rescue teams continued to hear cries for help from inside the rubble, raising fears that many were still trapped alive. Authorities warned that the fragile, smoke-blackened structure could collapse at any moment.

Rescue workers recovered eight more bodies this morning, pushing the death toll to 14. All victims were shifted to the Trauma Centre at Cvil Hospital. Fire officials confirmed that one firefighter lost his life while battling the flames on the upper floors, sacrificing himself in the line of duty.

Names of Dead and Injured

Rescue authorities have released the names of those killed and injured in the incident. Among the deceased are Kashif (son of Younis, 40), Fraz (son of Abrar, 55), Muhammad Amir (son of unknown, 30), and Furqan (son of Shaukat Ali, 25). In addition, five other bodies remain unidentified.

The injured list includes Haseeb (son of Wasim, 25), Waseem (son of Saleem, 20), Daniyal (son of Siraj, 20), Sadiq (son of unknown, 35), Hamza (son of Muhammad Ali, 22), Rahim (son of Gul Muhammad, 25), Fahad (son of Muhammad Ayub, 20), Javad (son of Javed, 18), Ayan (son of unknown, 25), Abdullah (son of Zaheer, 20), Usman (son of Asghar Ali, 20), Fahad (son of Hanif, 47), Zain (son of Abdullah, 23), Nadir (son of unknown, 50), among others.

Chhipa sources report that several victims are in critical condition, while the process of identifying others is still ongoing. Rescue teams remain on-site as search and rescue operations continue.

With hopes fading and danger mounting, Pakistan Army units were rushed in to support exhausted firefighters and rescue personnel. Troops, along with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), began clearing massive piles of debris and attempting to reach areas sealed off by severe structural damage. Heavy machinery and specialised rescue teams were deployed, while Army engineers remained on standby to assess the building’s stability and prevent further tragedy.

Karachi Gul Plaza Fire

Chief Fire Officer Abid Jalal Sheikh said the fire spread rapidly after breaking out in shops selling cosmetics, garments and highly flammable plastic goods, fueling the intensity of the blaze. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed that firefighting operations were nearing completion, but the search for dozens of missing people continued relentlessly.

Several bodies were pulled from the four-storey building and its basement, which housed an astonishing 1,200 shops, far exceeding its original capacity. Television footage showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky, firefighters in protective gear struggling through the debris, and parts of the building collapsing as the fire raged on.

The cause of the fire remains a mystery, and authorities have launched a formal investigation.

After gaining limited access to the devastated plaza, fire and rescue teams began cutting through windows and smashing walls to reach deeper sections of the building in a desperate race against time. At least 22 fire tenders, 10 water bowsers, four snorkels and 33 ambulances have been deployed in what has become one of the city’s largest emergency responses.

Rescue officials said debris removal and cooling operations were still under way, adding that teams had yet to reach some floors due to extreme damage. Police have collected mobile numbers from families of the missing and traced the phone locations of more than 20 individuals believed to be trapped inside.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who visited the scene on Sunday evening, said 58 to 60 people were still missing and assured families that the provincial government would provide transparent compensation to the affected. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said rescue operations began immediately after the fire broke out.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab also visited the disaster site, urging authorities to speed up relief efforts despite the challenges posed by overcrowding and unsafe conditions. He stated that as many as 65 people remain unaccounted for.

Investigations revealed that Gul Plaza was built in 1995 with only a basement, ground floor and first floor. Over the years, three additional floors were illegally added, and the number of shops ballooned from an approved 500 to over 1,200, turning the building into a ticking time bomb.

Top leaders extend support

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, offering full federal assistance. The president ordered that all resources be mobilised for rescue and relief efforts and paid tribute to firefighter Farhan Shaukat, who laid down his life while saving others. The prime minister also expressed deep sorrow and reaffirmed the federal government’s complete support.