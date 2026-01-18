Karachi in Shock as massive Gul Plaza Fire leaves 5 dead, several injured

KARACHI – Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi witnessed horrifying blaze at Gul Plaza shopping mall late Saturday night, and so far 5 persons were killed while over 20 suffered injuries. Rescue teams battled raging fire for hours amid fears the decades-old structure could collapse at any moment.

The massive fire continued to burn into Sunday morning, with firefighters managing to control only 30 per cent of the flames despite deploying 20 fire tenders from multiple departments. Thick smoke, intense heat and the presence of flammable goods turned the mall into a deadly trap.

Initially, there were three bodies were brought in dead. By Sunday morning, South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza announced that the death toll had climbed to five, raising fears that more victims could still be trapped inside.

Rescue 1122 officials confirmed fatalities and injuries, warning that the situation remained extremely dangerous. He revealed that Gul Plaza houses around 1,200 shops stocked with crockery, clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics and perfumes, items that acted as fuel, causing fire to spread rapidly across floors.

Karachi Gul Plaza fire

کراچی گل پلازہ کی تازہ ترین صورتحال آگ کی شدت زیادہ شہر بھر آگ فائر بریگیڈیر طلب عمارت میں لوگوں کی موجودگی کی اطلاعات

سات افراد کو نکال لیا گیا حالت غیر اسپتال منتقل کیا جا رہا ہے ریسکیو کی جانب سے امدادی سرگرمیاں جاری #Karachi pic.twitter.com/tUNpEKKWQq — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) January 17, 2026

Initial reports suggest the fire started in ground-floor shops, likely due to a short circuit, before quickly engulfing the entire mall. The Edhi Foundation, which is actively participating in rescue efforts, confirmed that a portion of the building had already collapsed under the intense heat.

As panic spread across the area, Sindh Rangers were rushed to site. A Rangers spokesperson said personnel were assisting firefighters, evacuating trapped people, securing valuables and cordoning off the building to protect civilians. Rangers were also deployed to manage traffic and will remain on site until rescue operations conclude.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed grave concern over the tragedy, ordering authorities to immediately accelerate rescue and relief efforts. He also demanded an urgent report on the cause of the fire and the effectiveness of firefighting operations, while assuring affected traders of full government support.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed officials to divert traffic to alternative routes to ensure public safety and allow emergency vehicles clear access to the disaster site. He stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze and ordered measures to prevent the fire from spreading further.