Fire erupts at Karachi port’s KICT, 20 containers affected

KARACHI – A large-scale fire erupted at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) within Karachi Port on Friday, setting nearly 20 containers ablaze and leading to the temporary halt of cargo handling for two vessels, according to officials.

Port authorities said the fire broke out in a stack of containers inside the terminal area. Preliminary information indicated that the flames likely started in containers carrying chemicals, while other affected units were loaded with electronics, fabric, chemical materials, and lithium batteries.

Rescue 1122 reported that the fire spread swiftly across the terminal, leaving several containers trapped in the affected zone. Firefighting teams were rushed to the scene, initially deploying 13 fire tenders to contain the blaze.

As the situation worsened, additional resources were mobilized and the number of fire tenders was increased to 20, with rescue workers and port security personnel maintaining a continuous presence at the site.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry took immediate notice of the incident and instructed relevant authorities to employ all necessary means to bring the fire fully under control.

Following his directives, the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) along with concerned officials proceeded to the terminal. Fire suppression efforts continued under the direct supervision of the KPT chairman.

Officials later confirmed that over 80 percent of the fire had been extinguished, and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The KPT chairman has requested a comprehensive report detailing the incident and its causes, while firefighting crews continue efforts to eliminate remaining flames and avert further losses.