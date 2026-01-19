Woman accuses Sindh Police SHO, other personnel of ‘Raping’ granddaughter

JACOBABAD – A woman in Jacobabad accused seven police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and a head constable, of allegedly raping her granddaughter.

According to the woman, police raided her home a few days ago. During the raid, she and her two granddaughters were taken into custody. Later, after the intervention of local elders, the woman and one granddaughter were released.

However, the woman claims that the police officers took the other granddaughter with them and committed rape.

Amid the serious accusation, Sindh Interior Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjari has taken notice of the case. He has asked the SSP Jacobabad to submit a detailed report.

The minister said that legal action will be taken based on the allegations and that police misuse of authority will not be tolerated. He also ordered that the victim and her family be given complete protection during the investigation.

The case has raised serious concerns among the public, and authorities are under pressure to ensure a fair investigation.