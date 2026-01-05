Domestic worker arrested for raping 3-year-old in Lahore’s Burki area

LAHORE – A domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Burki area of Lahore.

The suspect identified as Faisal was detained after police responded to an emergency call.

SP Cantt Ikhlaqullah Tarar said the suspect took the girl to a nearby building on pretext of playing with her where he raped her.

Police have registered a case against Faisal on a complaint filed by the minor’s parents while the investigation has been handed over to the gender cell.

SP Tarar appreciated Burki police station SHO Imran Nawaz and his team for quick response. He vowed to take the elements involved in exploiting children to justice.

Last month, Rawalpindi Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, after alleged rape of 11-year-old girl. The young victim had been residing in the home of the woman who has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police confirmed a report was lodged, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani immediately took notice of the incident. A formal case has been registered, and the investigation is being closely monitored by senior police officials to ensure prompt and thorough action.

The victim has undergone complete medical examination, and authorities are collecting evidence against the individuals in custody. Police officials assured that the case will be pursued strictly on merit and that the law will take its course.