Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2026

KARACHI – The local foreign exchange market opened today with stable buying and selling rates across major international currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains strong, trading at 280.65 for buying and 282.75 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) stands at 325.5 / 329. The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to be the highest among major currencies at 375.5 / 379.

In Gulf currencies, the U.A.E Dirham (AED) is being exchanged at 76.6 / 77.2, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stands at 74.9 / 75.3. Other regional currencies such as the Omani Riyal and Kuwaiti Dinar also maintained firm positions in the market.

Asian and European currencies showed minor variations, with the Japanese Yen trading at 1.76 / 1.86, the Indian Rupee at 3.01 / 3.1, and the Swiss Franc at 347.74 / 350.49.

Market dealers report steady demand for major currencies, particularly the Dollar and Gulf currencies, driven by trade payments, travel needs, and remittances.