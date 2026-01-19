Latest

Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2026

By News Desk
8:55 am | Jan 19, 2026

KARACHI – The local foreign exchange market opened today with stable buying and selling rates across major international currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains strong, trading at 280.65 for buying and 282.75 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) stands at 325.5 / 329. The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to be the highest among major currencies at 375.5 / 379.

In Gulf currencies, the U.A.E Dirham (AED) is being exchanged at 76.6 / 77.2, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stands at 74.9 / 75.3. Other regional currencies such as the Omani Riyal and Kuwaiti Dinar also maintained firm positions in the market.

Asian and European currencies showed minor variations, with the Japanese Yen trading at 1.76 / 1.86, the Indian Rupee at 3.01 / 3.1, and the Swiss Franc at 347.74 / 350.49.

Market dealers report steady demand for major currencies, particularly the Dollar and Gulf currencies, driven by trade payments, travel needs, and remittances.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.75
Euro EUR 325.5 329
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744 754
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 206
China Yuan CNY 39.73 40.13
Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 918
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.55 69.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.95 160.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 728.6 738.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.5 221.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.74 350.49
Thai Baht THB 8.74 8.89
   
