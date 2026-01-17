US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, 18 January 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar remained firm at 280.65 (buying) and 282.75 (selling), continuing to lead market demand. Euro followed at 325.5 / 329, while the UK Pound Sterling stayed strong at 375.5 / 379, showing pressure from global economic conditions.

UAE Dirham traded at 76.6 / 77.2, and Saudi Riyal stood at 74.9 / 75.3, both showing minimal fluctuation and steady remittance demand. High-value currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar and Bahraini Dinar remained elevated, trading at 908 / 918 and 744 / 754 respectively.

Asian currencies showed mixed movement, with the Chinese Yuan recorded at 39.73 / 40.13, the Japanese Yen at 1.76 / 1.86, and the Indian Rupee at 3.01 / 3.10. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Swiss Franc continued to trade steadily amid balanced market sentiment.

Currency dealers noted that overall exchange rates remain stable, with slight variations expected in the coming days based on international market trends, import payments, and remittance flows.