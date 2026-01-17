Latest

Forex

US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, 18 January 2026

By News Desk
2:03 am | Jan 18, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar remained firm at 280.65 (buying) and 282.75 (selling), continuing to lead market demand. Euro followed at 325.5 / 329, while the UK Pound Sterling stayed strong at 375.5 / 379, showing pressure from global economic conditions.

UAE Dirham traded at 76.6 / 77.2, and Saudi Riyal stood at 74.9 / 75.3, both showing minimal fluctuation and steady remittance demand. High-value currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar and Bahraini Dinar remained elevated, trading at 908 / 918 and 744 / 754 respectively.

Asian currencies showed mixed movement, with the Chinese Yuan recorded at 39.73 / 40.13, the Japanese Yen at 1.76 / 1.86, and the Indian Rupee at 3.01 / 3.10. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Swiss Franc continued to trade steadily amid balanced market sentiment.

Currency dealers noted that overall exchange rates remain stable, with slight variations expected in the coming days based on international market trends, import payments, and remittance flows.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.75
Euro EUR 325.5 329
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744 754
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 206
China Yuan CNY 39.73 40.13
Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 918
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.55 69.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.95 160.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 728.6 738.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.5 221.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.74 350.49
Thai Baht THB 8.74 8.89
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now