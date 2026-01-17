Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 17 January 2026

By News Desk
Jan 17, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against foreign currencies on open market, with US dollar, euro and British pound continuing to trade at elevated levels over weekend.

On Saturday, US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.65 and sold at Rs282.75, maintaining its strong position. Euro also remained firm, trading at Rs325.5 on the buying side and Rs329 on selling.

UK pound sterling stays among most expensive currencies, with buying recorded at Rs375.5 and selling at Rs379. UAE dirham and Saudi riyal, widely used for remittances, were quoted at Rs76.6/77.2 and Rs74.9/75.3 respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar continued to lead as the highest-valued unit, trading between Rs908 and Rs918, while Bahraini dinar stood at Rs744 to Rs754. Omani riyal was quoted at Rs728.6 on the buying side and Rs738.6 on selling.

Canadian dollar traded at Rs201 to Rs206, while the Australian dollar hovered between Rs186.5 and Rs190.5. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.73 for buying and Rs40.13 for selling, and the Japanese yen traded in the range of Rs1.76 to Rs1.86.

Currency Update

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.75
Euro EUR 325.5 329
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.3

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs)
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744 754
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 206
China Yuan CNY 39.73 40.13
Danish Krone DKK 43.27 43.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 918
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.55 69.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.95 160.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 728.6 738.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.5 221.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.16 30.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.74 350.49
Thai Baht THB 8.74 8.89
 
